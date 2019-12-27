Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $49.35

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.35 and traded as high as $52.48. Hologic shares last traded at $52.38, with a volume of 42,171 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded Hologic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hologic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.21.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average is $49.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.54 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $220,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,225.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $8,924,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,481 shares of company stock valued at $9,988,288 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 124.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 507,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,600,000 after purchasing an additional 281,078 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 434,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,924,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth $6,610,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,243,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

