Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $49.35

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.35 and traded as high as $52.48. Hologic shares last traded at $52.38, with a volume of 42,171 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded Hologic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hologic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.21.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average is $49.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77.
In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $220,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,225.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $8,924,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,481 shares of company stock valued at $9,988,288 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 124.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 507,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,600,000 after purchasing an additional 281,078 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 434,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,924,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth $6,610,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,243,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.
About Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)
Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
