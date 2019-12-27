Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Short Interest Up 21.1% in December

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 721,900 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the November 28th total of 596,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NYSE:HTH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,880. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.85. Hilltop has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $454.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.30 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

HTH has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

