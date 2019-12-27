Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Short Interest Up 21.1% in December

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 721,900 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the November 28th total of 596,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
NYSE:HTH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,880. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.85. Hilltop has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $454.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.30 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.
HTH has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.90.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.
About Hilltop
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
