Hillcrest Petroleum (CVE:HRH) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Shares of Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd (CVE:HRH) traded up 16.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 945,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 687% from the average session volume of 120,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and a PE ratio of -1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03.

Hillcrest Petroleum Company Profile (CVE:HRH)

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Canada. It holds an agreement to acquire a 75% working interest in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin located in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Hillcrest Resources Ltd.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillcrest Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillcrest Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.