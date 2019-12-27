Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MLHR. BidaskClub raised Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Herman Miller from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Herman Miller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of MLHR traded down $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $41.72. 661,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,083. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.52. Herman Miller has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $49.87.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Herman Miller will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Herman Miller by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Herman Miller by 260.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Herman Miller by 289.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Herman Miller during the third quarter valued at about $194,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

