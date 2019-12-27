Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.22.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth $202,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at $316,000. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCAT traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.14. 197,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,970. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $49.85.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

