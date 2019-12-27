Head to Head Comparison: Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) & Brinker International (NASDAQ:EAT)

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) and Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Brinker International and Bojangles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brinker International 4.41% -19.76% 9.50% Bojangles 9.42% 9.95% 5.18%

90.5% of Bojangles shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Brinker International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of Bojangles shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Brinker International and Bojangles, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brinker International 2 9 12 0 2.43 Bojangles 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brinker International presently has a consensus price target of $46.60, indicating a potential upside of 10.72%. Given Brinker International’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Brinker International is more favorable than Bojangles.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brinker International and Bojangles’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brinker International $3.22 billion 0.49 $154.90 million $3.93 10.71 Bojangles $547.44 million 1.10 $72.00 million $0.83 19.39

Brinker International has higher revenue and earnings than Bojangles. Brinker International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bojangles, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Brinker International has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bojangles has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bojangles beats Brinker International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Bojangles Company Profile

Bojangles', Inc. develops, operates, and franchises limited service restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, hand-breaded bone-in chicken, fixin's, and iced tea. As of July 1, 2018, the company operated 766 system-wide restaurants, including 325 company-operated and 441 franchised restaurants primarily located in the Southeastern United States. Bojangles', Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

