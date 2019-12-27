HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Nomura upgraded HDFC Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered HDFC Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.32.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of HDB stock opened at $63.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.37. HDFC Bank has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 18.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in HDFC Bank by 9.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 17.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.