HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.71.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CRBP opened at $5.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $358.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.81. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $9.11.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 169.38% and a negative net margin of 175.16%. The company had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $127,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 58,547 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,062,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.