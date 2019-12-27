Harmony (ONE) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Harmony token can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance. Harmony has a total market cap of $16.28 million and $1.66 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.41 or 0.05915939 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029711 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001925 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001203 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (ONE) is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,421,634,441 tokens. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.