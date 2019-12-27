Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,000,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the November 28th total of 4,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Harmony Gold Mining from $4.20 to $4.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.
NYSE HMY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.55. 390,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,222,696. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of -1.58. Harmony Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
