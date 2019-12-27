Hapag-Lloyd (FRA:HLAG) Trading 2.7% Higher

Hapag-Lloyd AG (FRA:HLAG)’s share price shot up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €77.60 ($90.23) and last traded at €77.00 ($89.53), 32,427 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at €75.00 ($87.21).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €73.34 and a 200 day moving average of €56.04.

About Hapag-Lloyd (FRA:HLAG)

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

