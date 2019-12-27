Grin 1-Day Volume Tops $25.93 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $29.20 million and $25.93 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00013483 BTC on exchanges including Coinall, KuCoin, BitForex and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000610 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 29,784,120 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, BitForex, Coinall, TradeOgre, LBank, Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

