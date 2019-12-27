Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals Company is a mining company with a focus on exploration, development, providing mine services, and growth through strategic business transactions. The Company has many exploration projects, primarily located in Argentina, Peru, Chile and Mexico, including the advanced-stage El Quevar project in the Salta Province of northwestern Argentina and the Zacatecas project in Mexico. Currently, Golden Minerals manages the San Cristóbal silver and zinc mine in Bolivia, one of the largest open pit silver, zinc and lead mines and processing facilities in the world. The Company intends to identify and capitalize on other opportunities to earn fees or equity interests in mine development projects or mining operations. Golden Minerals is also actively pursuing growth through strategic opportunities, including acquisitions, joint ventures and asset consolidations. Golden Minerals Company is based in Golden, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $0.70 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN opened at $0.35 on Monday. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.38.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Golden Minerals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 958,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.98% of Golden Minerals worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

