Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Receives $20.00 Average PT from Analysts

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GDEN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In related news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III bought 64,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,741.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 4,096.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 51.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.33. The stock had a trading volume of 46,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,499. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.36 million, a PE ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $243.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.69 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Equities analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

