GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Lowered to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has $29.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.58.

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) stock opened at $30.90 on Monday. GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Metallurgical, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

