GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock Price Up 6.8%

GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.03 and last traded at $5.99, approximately 410,835 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 423,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GlycoMimetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 16.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $259.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after acquiring an additional 365,096 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.