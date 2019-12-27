Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.80 and last traded at $21.80, 631 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 9,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average of $20.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFIT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF during the second quarter worth about $870,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter.

