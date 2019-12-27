Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Receives $13.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GMRE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.92. 427,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $484.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $14.26.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 5.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 439.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 491,778 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 92,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.