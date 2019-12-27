GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. GenMark Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

GNMK traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.93. 298,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,032. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. GenMark Diagnostics has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 239.16% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. The business had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 million. Sell-side analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Sarah Hollis Winkler sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $30,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,361.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hany Massarany sold 16,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $89,176.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,045 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,924.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,268 shares of company stock worth $272,529 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNMK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $2,165,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 20.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 317.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 340,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 675,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.