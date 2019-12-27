Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.67.

NYSE GEL opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average is $21.05. Genesis Energy has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $24.04.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $621.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II bought 19,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $377,941.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 130,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,058.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II bought 30,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $569,848.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,848.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 113,645.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,975,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $393,657,000 after purchasing an additional 17,959,431 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Genesis Energy by 37.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,160,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,488,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,596,000 after buying an additional 864,406 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 1,618.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 799,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after buying an additional 752,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 672,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,719,000 after buying an additional 248,403 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

