Gene Source Code Chain Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (GENE)

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 26th. Gene Source Code Chain has a market capitalization of $789,123.00 and approximately $27,444.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gene Source Code Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and FCoin. During the last seven days, Gene Source Code Chain has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org . Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1

Gene Source Code Chain Token Trading

Gene Source Code Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gene Source Code Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gene Source Code Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

