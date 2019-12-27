FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Get FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH alerts:

FVCB stock opened at $17.38 on Monday. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average is $17.72.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.18 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 661.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 579,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after buying an additional 503,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 43.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 105,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 16.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 20,902 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $660,000. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (FVCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.