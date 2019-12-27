FunFair Price Reaches $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One FunFair token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Ethfinex and OKEx. FunFair has a total market cap of $21.20 million and $330,267.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FunFair has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FunFair alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00182998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.34 or 0.01240823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026155 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120688 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair’s genesis date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, ABCC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Ethfinex, Livecoin, Gate.io, Binance, IDEX, OKEx, C2CX, LATOKEN, ZB.COM and Vebitcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.