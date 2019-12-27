Fundamental Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AgraFlora Organics International (OTCMKTS:AGFAF)

Fundamental Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of AgraFlora Organics International (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $0.38 price objective on the stock.

Shares of AGFAF opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. AgraFlora Organics International has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.64.

AgraFlora Organics International Company Profile

AgraFlora Organics International Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada and the Republic of Colombia. The company was formerly known as PUF Ventures Inc and changed its name to AgraFlora Organics International Inc in November 2018. AgraFlora Organics International Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

