Fundamental Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AgraFlora Organics International (OTCMKTS:AGFAF)

Fundamental Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of AgraFlora Organics International (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $0.38 price objective on the stock.
Shares of AGFAF opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. AgraFlora Organics International has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.64.
AgraFlora Organics International Company Profile
