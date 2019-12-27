Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 217,500 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the November 28th total of 182,900 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 279,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLGT shares. ValuEngine raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $12.30 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

Shares of FLGT traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 376,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,650. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $278.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.68 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.22 and a quick ratio of 9.22.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,195,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 15.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

