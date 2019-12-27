Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.80

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.80 and traded as high as $37.59. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. shares last traded at $37.37, with a volume of 747,104 shares traded.

FMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 212.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 70.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the third quarter valued at $124,000. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

