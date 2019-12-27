FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $287.35.

FLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $311.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:FLT traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.82. 683,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,534. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $298.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. FleetCor Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $179.01 and a fifty-two week high of $315.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.68 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. FleetCor Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eales John acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $79,572.00. Also, insider Garnsey Colette acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 34.7% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,047,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,280,000 after acquiring an additional 26,472 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

