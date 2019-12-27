First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FRME. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.60.

NASDAQ FRME opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $42.48.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $111.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $205,554.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Stewart sold 2,250 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $92,227.50. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRME. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

