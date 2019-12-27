First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens set a $33.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $35.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.58. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $102.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.20 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 38.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $248,571.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.77 per share, with a total value of $52,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,635.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,660 shares of company stock valued at $337,721. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 223.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5,875.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 87.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

