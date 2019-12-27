Fire Lotto (FLOT) Market Capitalization Tops $154,074.00

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded up 53.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Fire Lotto has a market capitalization of $154,074.00 and approximately $181.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fire Lotto token can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24, TOPBTC and YoBit. In the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 232.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007645 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00048823 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00332399 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013852 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003611 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014875 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010006 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto (CRYPTO:FLOT) is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io . Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Crex24, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

