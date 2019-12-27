Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) Short Interest Up 52.9% in December

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the November 28th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBSS. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fauquier Bankshares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 222,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fauquier Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Castine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fauquier Bankshares by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 153,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 22,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in Fauquier Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBSS stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.48. The company had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $79.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.43. Fauquier Bankshares has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Fauquier Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Fauquier Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th.

Fauquier Bankshares Company Profile

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit.

