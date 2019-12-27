FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Stock Price Down 3%

FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FAT) shares dropped 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.80, approximately 101 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded FAT Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter. FAT Brands had a negative return on equity of 50.17% and a negative net margin of 12.37%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of FAT Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAT Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:FAT)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of April 22, 2019, it owned 7 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa Steakhouse, and Bonanza Steakhouse with approximately 300 locations open and 200 under development worldwide.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.