EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $244.56 Million

Analysts expect EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report sales of $244.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for EXACT Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $295.70 million and the lowest is $225.60 million. EXACT Sciences posted sales of $142.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will report full year sales of $825.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $806.31 million to $876.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EXACT Sciences.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXAS. BidaskClub upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Leerink Swann decreased their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $133.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Dougherty & Co began coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

In related news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 28,016 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,251,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,735.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the third quarter worth $909,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,885,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.81. 1,782,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,362. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.45 and a beta of 1.32. EXACT Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $57.56 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

