Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Trading Up 7.1%

Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK)’s share price shot up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67, 469,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 539,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $36.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Evoke Pharma Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evoke Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Evoke Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

