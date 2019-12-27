Everex Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Everex token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00003146 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, IDEX and BX Thailand. During the last week, Everex has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everex has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and $975,942.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00182427 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.01 or 0.01220371 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025864 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00118901 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Everex

Everex was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Binance, HitBTC, IDEX, Huobi, Mercatox, Tidex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.