Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 27th (ACH, ACRE, AMEH, AQN, ARGX, BIP, CSTL, HSY, MTTRY, NCLH)

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $181.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $52.00 to $60.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $34.00 to $35.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $154.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hershey’s shares have outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company has been gaining from prudent buyouts and pricing strategies. These upsides drove third-quarter 2019 performance, with the top and the bottom line rising year over year. Markedly, the Pirate's brand buyout boosted the company’s sales in the third quarter. Management expects acquisitions, especially One Brands, to favorably impact the top line in 2019. Additionally, the company is on track with product launches under some of its key brand banners. Also, it expects to continue gaining from net price realization. However, third-quarter results were somewhat hurt by currency headwinds. Moreover, advertising and marketing costs were high that dented adjusted operating margin. Persistence of such headwinds is a concern for the company.”

CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Norwegian Cruise’s shares have outperformed its industry year to date. The performance can be primarily attributed to higher fleet expansion, increased booking and capacity. Moreover, Norwegian Cruise is highly benefitting from higher onboard spend. Notably, strong demand and modest capacity growth bode well for Norwegian Cruise. Also, the company is on track with strategic actions to improve profitability and de-risk its business profile by focusing more on fastest-growing markets. However, high costs, intense competition from other cruises and debt levels are potential concerns. Also, the company’s exposure to negative currency translation is adding to woes. Earnings estimates for current year have declined in the past 60 days, which reflects on analysts, concern regarding the performance of the company.”

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was given a C$71.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

