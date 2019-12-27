EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Short Interest Down 22.5% in December

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 554,500 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the November 28th total of 715,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 293,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 23,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,758,622.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,129,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,800 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $553,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,260,151 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 68.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,337,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,650,000 after buying an additional 950,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,857,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,692,000 after acquiring an additional 560,378 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at $83,602,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 419.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 523,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,027,000 after acquiring an additional 422,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at $46,147,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.39. 141,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,378. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.72 and its 200-day moving average is $190.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $111.44 and a 1-year high of $217.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.