Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Enstar Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $208.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.71. Enstar Group has a 1-year low of $158.72 and a 1-year high of $213.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $363.21 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 28.23%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

