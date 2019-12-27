Enigma (ENG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.82 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Enigma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00005404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Tidex, Upbit and Binance. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Enigma has a total market cap of $29.32 million and $1.82 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00045255 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00555377 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000205 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00001237 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Liqui, HitBTC, Mercatox, AirSwap, Kyber Network, Binance, GOPAX, Upbit, Hotbit, Huobi, Tidex, Bittrex and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

