Elecosoft (LON:ELCO) Shares Down 0.6%

Elecosoft PLC (LON:ELCO) was down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 78.70 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 78 ($1.03), approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 30,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.50 ($1.03).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Elecosoft in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 77.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 76.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Elecosoft plc provides software and related services to the architectural, engineering, construction, and owner/operator industries in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers project management software under the Powerproject brand; cost estimating software under the Bidcon brand; CAD/design software solutions under the Arcon Evo and o2c brands; Interiormarket, an industry-specific and modular marketing solution; engineering software solutions under the Staircon and Statcon brands, as well as under the Framing name; and information management solutions under IconSystem and MarketingManager brands.

