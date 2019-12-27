Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.34

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.34 and last traded at $59.32, with a volume of 15762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.06.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eldorado Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.01.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.21.
In related news, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of Eldorado Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $1,303,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,389.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 59.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Eldorado Resorts by 9,365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eldorado Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERI)
Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.
