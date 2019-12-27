Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.34

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.34 and last traded at $59.32, with a volume of 15762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.06.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eldorado Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.21.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $663.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of Eldorado Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $1,303,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,389.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 59.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Eldorado Resorts by 9,365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

