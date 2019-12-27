eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.59 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) will announce $17.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for eGain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.45 million and the highest is $17.72 million. eGain posted sales of $17.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year sales of $72.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.08 million to $73.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $80.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. eGain had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $17.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EGAN shares. Rowe began coverage on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of eGain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $8.00 price objective on eGain and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. eGain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in eGain by 1,543.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 281,237 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 147,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 48,118 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of eGain by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 20,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGAN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.18. 32,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,511. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.57 million, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

