Edward G. Atsinger III Acquires 31,611 Shares of Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 31,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $45,835.95.

Edward G. Atsinger III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 1,027 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $1,489.15.

On Thursday, November 7th, Edward G. Atsinger III acquired 8,137 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $11,798.65.

Salem Media Group stock remained flat at $$1.45 during trading on Thursday. 127,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,113. Salem Media Group Inc has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.64.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.74). Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $64.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.30 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Salem Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

SALM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Salem Media Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SALM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Salem Media Group by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 21,922 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

