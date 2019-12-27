Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) traded down 14.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 87.50 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 89.10 ($1.17), 43,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 190,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.93 ($1.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $184.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 85.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 89.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Ediston Property Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.09%.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

