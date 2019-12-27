Edgeless (EDG) Trading Up 12.2% Over Last Week

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Edgeless has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $1,088.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One Edgeless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, HitBTC, Tidex and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00182984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.01212453 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025907 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00118612 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless’ launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official message board is medium.com/edgeless . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex, Liqui, Tidex, HitBTC and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

