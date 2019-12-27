E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC) Trading Down 1.4%

E3 Metals Corp (CVE:ETMC)’s share price was down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, approximately 2,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 35,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 million and a PE ratio of -3.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for E3 Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E3 Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.