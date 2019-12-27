Dragon Option Market Cap Reaches $12,085.00 (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One Dragon Option token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Hoo, BigONE and ABCC. Dragon Option has a total market capitalization of $12,085.00 and $48,049.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00183326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.01223674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025711 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00118841 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragon Option Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,250,358 tokens. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dragon Option is dragonoption.io/about . The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Hoo, Bancor Network and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Option using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

