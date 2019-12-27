Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €46.14 ($53.65).

Several research analysts have issued reports on DRW3 shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA stock remained flat at $€54.85 ($63.78) during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €55.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €50.02. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €38.32 ($44.56) and a twelve month high of €59.40 ($69.07).

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

