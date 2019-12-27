Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) Short Interest Update

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the November 28th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz bought 284,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,823,099.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Leib bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFIN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 549.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 193,432 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $1,600,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 529.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 530,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 42,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFIN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. 243,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,360. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.78.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.34. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $195.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

