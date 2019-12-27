Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) Shares Gap Up to $9.89

Shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.61, but opened at $9.89. Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 2,153,840 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a $0.0479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares by 126.7% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares by 52.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GASL)

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the ISE Revere Natural Gas Index (the Index). The ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index has been created to provide investors with a product allowing them to quickly take advantage of both event-driven news and long term trends in the natural gas industry.

