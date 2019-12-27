Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) Shares Gap Up to $9.89

Shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.61, but opened at $9.89. Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 2,153,840 shares.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.56.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a $0.0479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%.
Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GASL)
Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the ISE Revere Natural Gas Index (the Index). The ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index has been created to provide investors with a product allowing them to quickly take advantage of both event-driven news and long term trends in the natural gas industry.
Recommended Story: Cash Flow
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.